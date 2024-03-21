Japan unveils 2024 feed-in tariff levels for residential, commercial PV

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has published the FIT rates it wants to apply to new residential, commercial and industrial solar installations for 2024 and 2025.
For residential PV systems below 10 kW in size, the Japanese authorities will award a FIT of JPY 16/kWh this year and JPY 15/kWh in 2025.
For rooftop PV installations ranging in size from 10 kW to 50 kW, the FIT will be JPY 10/kWh in the first half of 2023, JPY 12/kWh in the second half of the year, and JPY 11.5/kWh in 2025.
For commercial and industrial PV systems between 50 kW and 250 kW in size, the FIT will be JPY 9.5/kWh in the first six months of this year, JPY 12/kWh in the second half, and JPY 11.5/kWh next year.
METI is also offering FITs ranging from JPY 8.9/kWh to JPY 10/kWh for residential, commercial and industrial installations that are deployed on the ground.
In addition, the Japanese government said that it will hold four auctions for solar projects exceeding 250 kW in size in 2024. The ceiling prices for the four procurement exercises have been set at JPY 9.2/kWh, JPY 9.13/kWh, JPY 9.05/kWh, and JPY 8.98/kWh.
