US energy storage sector booming, says Wood Mackenzie

From pv magazine USA
Wood Mackenzie said in its latest report that battery energy storage deployments across the United States continue to surge, with data through the first quarter of 2024.
Across all segments, the US energy storage industry deployed 8.7 GW, a record-breaking growth of 90% year on year. The nation deployed 4.2 GW in the fourth quarter of 2023, and installations in California and Texas accounted for 77% of fourth-quarter additions, said Wood Mackenzie.
The US grid-scale storage market shattered previous quarterly installation records in the fourth quarter of 2023, deploying 3,983 MW/11,769 MWh, leading to an average duration of 2.95 hours. A combination of short-duration energy storage serving acute peak electricity demand times and four-hour grid-scale batteries are common configurations in today’s market.
Popular content
The residential energy storage market reached a marginal record quarter in Q4, 2023, deploying 218.5 MW, beating the record set by the third quarter of of 210.9 MW. The community, commercial, and industrial (CCI) segment deployed 33.9 MW, with the most deployment occurring in California, Massachusetts, and New York, said Wood Mackenzie.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.