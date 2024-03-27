Indian grid operator launches 500 MW/2,500 MWh energy storage tender

From pv magazine India
GRIDCO (formerly Grid Corp. of Odisha), an entity that handles the bulk power procurement of distribution companies, has started accepting bids from energy storage system developers to provide 500 MW of energy storage capacity, connected to India's central transmission utility or the Odisha state transmission utility, with five hours of evening peak support.
The selected bidder will supply power to GRIDCO for a period of five years from technology-agnostic energy storage systems, starting from April 1, 2026. The charging power for the energy storage system will be supplied by the developer.
Popular content
The selection of energy storage system developers for the total capacity of 2,500 MWh will be carried out through competitive tariff-based bidding, followed by an e-reverse auction process. The minimum bid size will be 250 MWh and the maximum bid size will be 1,250 MWh.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.