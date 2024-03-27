Thornova launches 720 W TOPCon solar panel with 23.2% efficiency

Thornova Solar, the US unit of Chinese PV manufacturer Sunova Solar, has launched a new bifacial TOPCon PV module for applications in large scale solar projects.
The TS-BWT66-G12 dual-glass module has a size of 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weighs 38.5 kg. It features a power conversion efficiency spanning from 22.4% to 23.2% and a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per C.
Its power output ranges from 695 W to 720. The open-circuit voltage is between 47.23 V and 47.98 V and the short-circuit current is of 18.68 A to 18.79 A. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and temperatures ranging from -40 C to 85 C.
The new product also features a transparent white mesh backsheet, 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass, and an anti-reflective coating. It comes with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.
“Annual linear degradation over 30 years is 0.4%, with a maximum degradation in the first year of 1.0%,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
Popular content
Thornova Solar is planning to build a solar cell and module factory at an unspecified location in the United States in 2025.
“We plan to produce both cells and modules in the United States in 2025, enabling buyers to take full advantage of US tax credits for solar modules with domestic content,” Thornova CEO, William Sheng, said. “With the rapid growth in solar power generation in the U.S., we aim to provide a strong, reliable U.S.-based supply of modules that are optimally designed for utility-scale projects.”
Sunova Solar currently operates three manufacturing factories in China and Vietnam. The company said that as of December 2023, it had shipped more than 4 GW of cumulative modules throughout the world.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.