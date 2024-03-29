Gambia commissions 23 MW solar plant

The Gambia has commissioned a 23 MW solar plant in Jambur, near the country's west coast.
President Adama Barrow said the installation will help the nation to move toward generating 50% of its power supply from renewable energy sources by 2030.
“This is our national target, and the message is clear – as a responsible member of the international community, the Gambia is committed to the global energy transition,” said Barrow.
The Jambur plant is part of the GERMP, which is being supported by the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the European Union. Together they are providing $141 million to the $165 million project, as the country works toward achieving universal access to electricity by 2025.
Feyi Boroffice, resident representative of the World Bank to the Gambia, said the vision of universal access to energy is being supported through the development of medium- and low-voltage networks. He said the GERMP will provide electricity to more than 700 communities for the first time in the country's history.
“These are significant historic milestones for The Gambia,” he added. “There are also plans underway to develop the country’s potential to become an electricity exporter to the sub-region through the development of a 150 MW solar park in Soma.”
