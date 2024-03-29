Luminous opens solar panel factory in India

From pv magazine India

Luminous Power Technologies, an energy solutions company, has inaugurated its fully automated solar panel factory spread over an area of 10 acres in Rudrapur, in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Launched with a capacity of 250 MW, the state-of-the-art plant is expandable up to 1 GW. It can manufacture polycrystalline, monocrystalline, N-type and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels, in both monofacial and bifacial variants, with options from five busbars to 16 busbars.

With these capabilities, Luminous Power Technologies tries to cater to all forms of rooftop solar panel requirements for the residential and commercial segments. This is aligned with the launch of ‘PM Suryodaya Yojana, the residential rooftop solar scheme launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the company.

Luminous Power Technologies said its new plant was commissioned in a record time of nine months and is equipped with the latest module manufacturing technologies and EL testing on the production floor. The site will also host a state-of-the-art PV module performance efficiency and reliability evaluation lab.

“The solar panel factory in Rudrapur is a step forward for Luminous towards playing a bigger role in India’s road to Net-Zero. Our investment in this new manufacturing facility underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering sustainable practices and reducing the carbon footprint,” said Luminous Power Technologies CEO Preeti Bajaj. “Solar will be a significant part of our business, and we see it as a major growth enabler as we aim to double our growth in the next three years.”

Luminous Power Technologies has forged a strategic partnership with thr University of New South Wales, Australia, to focus on reliability, value engineering, and component qualification. It is working with the university to evaluate the production of newer solar panel technologies and panel recycling.