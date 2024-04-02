Huawei debuts all-in-one storage solution for residential PV

Huawei has unveiled a new residential storage solution featuring a battery, an inverter, an optimizer, and an energy management system in a single device.

“The Huawei LUNA S1 continues Huawei's unique Module+ architecture, featuring a built-in energy optimizer and utilizing the leading large battery cell (280 Ah) for the first time in the industry, far surpassing the industry level,” the Chinese manufacturer said in a statement. “By optimization at the battery pack level, it delivers over 40% higher energy throughput during the lifespan and achieves an industry-leading, 15-year limited warranty with its high quality and reliability, offering users a longer lifespan and superior investment returns.”

The Luna2000-7/14/21-S1 storage system is available in three versions with one, two, or three battery modules and 6.9 kWh to 20.7 kWh of usable energy.

Its maximum charging and discharging power ranges from 3.5 kW to 1.05 kW, while the operating voltage range is 350 V to 560 V for single-phase systems and 600 V to 980 V for three-phase systems.

The one-module variant measures 590 mm x 255 mm x 510 mm and weighs 80 kW, while the three-module system measures 590 mm x 255 mm x 1,230 mm and weighs 216 kg.

The new storage systems have an operating temperature range of -20 C to 55 C and are IP66-rated.

“The Huawei LUNA S1 features a five-layer safety protection mechanism, including cell-level, electrical, structural, active, and emergency protections,” the company said. “It has passed a multitude of safety certifications such as VDE 2510-50, IEC 62169, ISO 13849, IEC 63056, IEC 62040-1, IEC 62477 and UN 38.3.”