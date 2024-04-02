Romanian oil company seeks EPC contractors for 710 MW solar project

OMV Petrom, a majority-owned Romanian oil and gas supplier, has launched a tender to seek EPC contractors for the deployment of a 710 MW solar project in Babaita, Romania.
The plant will consist of three different facilities with capacities of 242 MW, 219 MW, and 247 MW.
Development of the project is expected to take around two years and will include the construction of three 33 kW substations. Interested developers have until April 18 to submit their bids.
OMV Petrom acquired the project in July 2023 from Danish developer Jantzen Renewables for an unspecified sum.
The Romanian company has already installed PV systems on the rooftops of 40 gas stations throughout the country. It entered the renewable energy sector in 2010 with the purchase of a wind farm.
Romania is now developing several large PV installations, including a recently acquired 1,044 MW solar project by UK independent power producer Rezolv Energy, which has the potential to become Europe's largest solar plant.
