Alpex Solar to set up second panel factory in India

From pv magazine India

India's Alpex Solar has secured 7 acres of land from the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. It said it will soon release the first payment for the land

The plot will be used to set up a manufacturing facility for solar panels. Alpex Solar secured the industrial land through an e-auction by UPSIDA.

Ashwani Sehgal, the managing director of Alpex Solar, said the land in Mathura is a significant development for the company’s expansion plans. Sehgal said the location providing easy access for logistics and vendor support.

Popular content

Alpex Solar manufactures PV modules using monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies. Its product portfolio includes bifacial, mono-PERC, and half-cut solar PV modules.

It also offers comprehensive solar energy solutions, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of AC/DC solar pumps in both surface and submersible categories. Its solar panel factory in Greater Noida has a production capacity of 848 MW, which can be further expanded to 2 GW.