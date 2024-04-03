PI Berlin, PVEL, Extel Energy unite under Kiwa brand

Kiwa has officially united its three subsidiaries in the PV sector under a single brand. The three subsidiaries – PI Berlin, PVEL, and Extel Energy – have previously cooperated under the global Dutch testing and certification company. From this point on, they will operate under the Kiwa umbrella.
Kiwa PI Berlin will continue to offer technical consulting, risk management and quality assurance services for PV systems, solar modules, inverters, transformers and battery storage systems.
Kiwa PVEL will continue to offer advanced reliability testing for solar modules and other components, including its PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP).
Kiwa Extel will keep focusing on inspections and technical advice for PV systems.
Popular content
“As we expand our capabilities, we would like to emphasize that everything stays the same for our valued customers,” said Luca Votta, head of renewable energy for Kiwa.
Kiwa recorded strong growth from 2021 to 2022, with its sales rising from €629 million ($677.2 million) to €1.13 billion.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.