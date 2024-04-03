PI Berlin, PVEL, Extel Energy unite under Kiwa brand

Kiwa has officially united its three subsidiaries in the PV sector under a single brand. The three subsidiaries – PI Berlin, PVEL, and Extel Energy – have previously cooperated under the global Dutch testing and certification company. From this point on, they will operate under the Kiwa umbrella.

Kiwa PI Berlin will continue to offer technical consulting, risk management and quality assurance services for PV systems, solar modules, inverters, transformers and battery storage systems.

Kiwa PVEL will continue to offer advanced reliability testing for solar modules and other components, including its PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP).

Kiwa Extel will keep focusing on inspections and technical advice for PV systems.

Popular content

“As we expand our capabilities, we would like to emphasize that everything stays the same for our valued customers,” said Luca Votta, head of renewable energy for Kiwa.

Kiwa recorded strong growth from 2021 to 2022, with its sales rising from €629 million ($677.2 million) to €1.13 billion.