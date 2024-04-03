Solplanet launches new inverters for rooftop installations

From pv magazine Australia

Solplanet is waiting on Clean Energy Council approval for a new line of six inverters with power ratings ranging from 25 kW to 40 kW, for use in rooftop PV systems up to 18 kW in size. It claims the inverters provide grid-compliant power control of entire systems and enable the oversizing of PV arrays by up to 150%.

The company, which trades in China as Aiswei, said the ASW 5-12k H-T3 inverter series includes six versions with power ratings of 25 kW, 27, kW, 30 kW, 33 kW, 36 kW and 40 kW. It also features three independent maximum power point (MPP) trackers and six string inputs.

Solplanet said the new line has a minimum DC input of 60 V and a wide MPP voltage range “guaranteed to optimise energy production across diverse residential rooftop PV systems.”

The wall-mountable devices measure 543 mm x 520 mm x 235 mm and weigh up to 30 kg. They feature efficiencies of up to 98.4%. The maximum input voltage is 1,100 V and the MPP voltage range is between 180 V and 6300V. It has an operating temperature range of -25 C to 60 C and IP66-rated protection.

“The series prioritises user experience with a seamless set-up process, commissioning through the Solplanet app, and intelligent work modes,” Solplanet said. “Customizable battery management allows users to tailor their energy solution based on depth of discharge (DOD), time of use, and power settings.”

It is anticipated the ASW 5-12k H-T3 series will be available in Australia in the second quarter of 2024.

Its pending release follows Solplanet’s recent launch of the ASW 45-60K LT-G3 solar inverter series, which is specifically designed for larger PV systems ranging from 67.5 kW to 90 kW panels in size.

The three-phase series includes three versions with power ratings of 45 kW, 50 kW and 60 kW and offers up to five MPP trackers that “translates to a flexible and effective design that prioritizes optimized performance.”

The units measure 670 mm x 649 mm x 270 mm and weigh up to 43 kg. They feature efficiencies of up to 98.6%. The maximum input voltage is 1,100 V and the MPP voltage range is between 200 V and 600 V.

The series comes complete with Solplanet’s innovative ShadeSol shade management system, which the company said ensures “peak energy production is maintained even in challenging environmental conditions.”

Solplanet has also recently introduced two new inverter series for large-scale commercial, industrial, and residential systems in Australia.

The ASW 75-110K LT series caters to the demands of commercial and industrial solar plants. Solplanet said the three-phase inverter line offers 10 MPP trackers with 16 A current inputs per string, making it compatible with the latest large PV panels.

The ASW 25-40K LT-G3 Series targets the growing trend of larger wafer-based PV modules. The three-phase inverters are compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm wafer-based PV modules.

Solpanet said the series offers three independent MPP trackers with a 40 A rated input current per tracker that allows for dual unit installation, “offering more flexibility for high power, bifacial, and large-area PV modules.”