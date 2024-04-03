Asunim to build 40 MW solar project at wind farm in Turkey

Solar EPC company Asunim is set to build a 40 MWp solar power plant as an auxiliary source to the Üçpınar Wind Power Plant owned by Akfen Renewable Energy.

Located within the Lapseki district of Çanakkale province in northwestern Turkey, the solar-wind hybrid is expected to be completed within five months. Operation and maintenance will then be carried out by Maxima Enerji, an independent O&M company of the Asunim group.

A spokesperson for Asunim told pv magazine the project is “one of the very few” hybrid wind-solar projects in Turkey. “We guess there are around 10 to 15 hybrid systems connected to the grid and as Asunim we already built two of them totaling 42 MW,” they said.

“In these large-scale hybrid systems, where solar power is retroactively integrated with an existing wind power plant, it is crucial to consider active and reactive power details via a correct software integration,” Asunim Chairman Umut Gürbüz added. “Our experience in this field guarantees a very quick response time during variations of one of these two resources, leading to a higher overall power output.”

Turkey is currently enjoying a boom in solar capacity. It surpassed 12.4 GW at the end of February, with 1,109 MW of new projects added in the first two months of 2024.