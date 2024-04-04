Bluetti releases 2.4 kW portable power station

From pv magazine Australia

US storage specialist Bluetti has launched the new AC240 portable power station.

It said the AC240 is a 1,536 Wh portable power station capable of delivering 2,400 W of power. It also has a “power lifting” mode specifically designed to handle resistive loads up to 3,600 W.

The modular design of the AC240 means two units can be connected in parallel, delivering up to 4,800 W of output. The AC240 can also be combined with up to four of the company’s B210 expansion batteries to form an on/off-grid energy storage system with a total capacity of up to 10,136 Wh.

Bluetti said the expandable battery capacity makes the AC240 “an ideal backup power source, offering uninterrupted power supply (UPS) support with a near-instantaneous shift to the backup supply within 15 milliseconds of a power outage.”

The AC240 supports three AC charging modes, including standard, silent and turbo that allows for an 80% capacity in 45 minutes. For those operating remotely, the AC240 can be charged via a generator, car battery, or up to 1,200 W of solar panels can be connected.

Bluetti said the unit it has a built-in intelligent battery management system that automatically adjusts the charging power in response to the state of charge to protect the battery and extend its lifespan.

The AC240 features an IP65-rated dust-proof and water-resistant housing that measures 420 mm x 410 mm x 294 mm and weighs 33 kg. It features two standard AC outlets alongside a car outlet. It also has two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a 12 V / 30 A RV port.

The AC240 operates in temperatures ranging from -20 C to 40 C and comes with a six-year warranty.