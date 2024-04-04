India allocates 1.5 GW of solar at $0.031/kWh

From pv magazine India

SECI has published the results of its 1.5 GW solar tender, launched under tranche XIII. The full capacity has been allocated to four bidders at an average price of INR 2.56 ($0.031)/kWh.

JSW Neo Energy won 700 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 2.56/kWh. Sunsure Solarpark Fourteen secured 300 MW and Tejorupa Renewables India 250 MW at INR 2.56/kWh each.

Popular content

NTPC Renewable Energy won 250 MW at INR 2.57/kWh, against its bid capacity of 600 MW.

SECI will sign 25-year PPAs with the successful bidders. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis. They can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission grid.