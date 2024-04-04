Daikin presents modular water-to-water heat pumps

Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has unveiled a new water-to-water heat pump series for commercial and industrial applications.

According to the company, the EW*T-Q-X-A1 heat pump line can achieve a water output temperature of 60 C, with chilled water being supplied with temperatures ranging from -15 C to 30 C.

The new products are available in three versions with capacities of 100 kW, 125 kW, and 160 kW.

“The range features Daikin scroll compressors and is available in two sound versions including a reduced sound variant which is suitable for outdoor installation and noise sensitive applications as condominiums, hotels and hospitals,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The plug-and-play heat pumps use difluoromethane (R-32) as the refrigerant, which has a global warming potential (GWP) of 675.

The company said the system is modular and scalable when more capacity is needed when building occupancy increases, with each module measuring 120 cm x 130 cm x 100 cm.

“Each of the different modules is very compact and can be easily transported and positioned onto the installation space,” it stated. “It can be easily handled with a forklift, without the need of a crane to move an entire package chiller.”

Daikin also said this new modular approach helps reduce upfront costs. “Modules can be combined as a side-by-side array or stacked to minimize space requirements, particularly useful for retrofit applications,” it added.