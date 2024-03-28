Daikin debuts residential air-to-air heat pump

Daikin Europe NV, a subsidiary of Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin, has introduced a new wall-mounted residential air-to-air heat pump line
The company said the new All Seasons Perfera heat pump is an upgrade of the Perfera line.
“The All Seasons Perfera range has been extended to provide additional flexibility in configuration, currently offering six capacities from 15 class up to 50 class,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The new 50 class has been developed to fit in the same standard units as smaller capacities, offering the option to incorporate bigger capacities in the same space, building in more flexibility and choice for the end user and installer.”
The company also increased capacities for classes 20 to 42 by 20% for cooling and 30% for heating within existing standard dimensions. It also enhanced air flows and included a re-designed indoor unit fan that reportedly optimizes airflow and reduces sound levels down to 19 dBA.
The new product also features a seasonal energy efficiency ratio of up to 9.47 and a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 5.20. According to the company, it also includes a night set mode that reduces room temperatures by 2 C in Winter and raises them by 0.5 C in Summer.
The system is equipped with a washable static filter treated with an active lonpure substance, which is an inorganic anti-microbial capturing and removing bacteria and viruses.
“The new Perfera has a unique Daikin-only Heat Boost function to reach set temperature 14% earlier than conventional systems,” the company stated.
