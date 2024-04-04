Malaysia introduces rebate scheme for residential PV

Malaysia’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Water has announced an incentive scheme for residential PV installations.
The Solar for Rakyat Incentive Scheme (SolaRIS) will offer new net-metering users rebates of MYR 1,000/kW (AC) to MYR 4,000.
Rebate allocation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. To qualify for funds, PV systems must be running by March 31, 2025, or before quotas are used up. Applications opened on April 1 and will be accepted until the end of the year.
State-owned utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is administering the rebate scheme. Applicants must be TNB residential customers and Malaysian citizens to be eligible.
The Malaysian government’s website says SolaRIS will support its target of increasing renewable energy capacity in the electricity supply system to 70% by 2050 and help to reduce carbon emissions from the electricity sector.
Malaysia had installed 1,933 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country recently announced the fifth round of its large-scale solar tender, with up to 2 GW available for rooftop, ground-mount, and floating solar projects.
