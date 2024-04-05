German mounting system supplier offers online tool for solar carports

From pv magazine Germany

Clickcon has developed a new online calculator for its ClickPlain Pro in-roof mounting system for framed solar modules. With this new online tool, customers and installers can create offers for PV mounting systems for solar carports and shades, immediately after registering on its website, said the company.

The tool could be used to configure individual PV roofs for terraces and carports. When the configurations are finalized, the users receive suitable drawings with the roof dimensions, as well as suggestions for rafter divisions and calculated price offerings. Waiting times for offers could be significantly reduced with the online calculator, said the company.

The ClickPlain mounting system can be used for PV systems on new and existing rooftops. According to Clickcon, the solar modules are only held in place and are not screwed on. Even without rubber seals, they are rainproof.

The mounting systems are specially designed for roofing terraces, carports and larger parking spaces. They were also used in a PV roof structure over a cycling path in Germany, which was inaugurated around a year ago. For the pilot project in Freiburg, Badenova subsidiary Hitzeplus installed a total of 912 glass-glass solar modules from Solarwatt over a span of 300 meters, in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE.