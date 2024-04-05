Shirdi Sai Electricals targets 10 GW of ingot-to-solar module capacity

From pv magazine India
Shirdi Sai Electricals aims to build 10 GW of ingot-to-solar module capacity, along with the production of solar glass, by March 31, 2026. The company said it will develop the production capacity in a phased manner in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
“We intend to complete 500 MW ingot-wafer-cell-module in FY 2024-25, and in 2025-26, we will complete the rest 9.5 GW ingot-wafer-cell-module,” said Balachander Krishnan, chief operating officer (ingot-to-module plant) for Indosol Solar Pvt. Ltd. (ISPL), a special-purpose vehicle formed by Shirdi Sai Electricals to oversee the integrated PV manufacturing project.
Production has already started on a 500 MW module line. Krishnan said the 9.5 GW addition will be built in two phases, with 4.5 GW in the first stage and 5 GW in the second. This will also include the glass capacity.
The lines will produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) technologies.
ISPL has secured production-linked incentives from India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
