Brazil’s January-March solar deployments hit 4 GW

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazil added more than 4 GW of PV capacity to its electricity system in the first quarter of this year, according to new figures from PV association ABSolar.

Around 2 GW of this capacity comes from large-scale PV plants and another 2 GW from distributed-generation PV systems, which in Brazil include all installations up to 5 MW.

The country hit 41 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March. Utility-scale plants represent 13 GW of the total, while distributed-generation resources make up 28 GW.

“The gain in scale, increased efficiency and cutting-edge technological evolution make solar energy one of the main vectors of sustainable transformation in Brazil and the world”, said Ronaldo Koloszuk, the president of ABSolar.

ABSolar CEO Rodrigo Sauaia said that solar will be crucial for advancing economic decarbonization, combating global warming, and enhancing the competitiveness, energy independence, and prosperity of nations.