France issues new rules for agrivoltaics

Agrivoltaic installations, except for livestock farming, must ensure that agricultural production achieves at least a 90% yield per hectare compared to a designated control zone. PV installations also cannot cover more than 40% of an agricultural plot surface.

The control zone, representing at least 5% of the installed agrivoltaic surface or up to one hectare, must be located nearby. However, this requirement may be waived for installations with a coverage rate below 40%, provided the operator shows the existence of a comparable agrivoltaic installation in the region.

The new provisions exclude the deployment of agrivoltaic systems in certain areas protected under the country's rural and maritime fishing code. This includes areas in which the departmental council has closed agricultural and forestry land development operations within the 10 years preceding the decree's publication, as well as other types of protected areas.