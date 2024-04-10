South African data center specialist to build 12 MW of solar

Africa Data Centres, a South African data-center services provider, has started working on a solar project in the Free State province of South Africa, in collaboration with DPA Southern Africa, a joint company of French utility EDF.

The installation will supply renewable energy to Africa Data Centres’ sites. The first phase of work will involve the construction of a 12 MW solar plant. Africa Data Centres CEO Tesh Durvasula said it will power the company’s CPT1 facility, a carrier-neutral data center in Cape Town.

A second phase of work is also planned, which would supply power to Africa Data Centres’ JHB1 and JHB2 facilities in Johannesburg, once wheeling agreements are concluded with relevant municipalities.

The announcement is part of a 20-year power purchase agreement between the two parties, signed in March 2023.

“Data centres worldwide face scrutiny for their reliance on grid power and renewables, and Africa is no exception. Africa Data Centres is actively addressing this issue by generating renewable energy, alleviating strain on the local grid,” said Durvasula.

In February, data-center operator Teraco secured its first grid-capacity allocation from South African state-owned utility Eskom and announced plans to begin building a 120 MW PV plant in Free State province to power its facilities.