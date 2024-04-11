German developer sells 240 MW project in South Africa

Germany’s PNE AG has sold a 240 MW photovoltaic project in South Africa to one of the country’s energy companies, NOA Group.
The Khauta project, located in the Free State province in central South Africa, is expected to be fully developed by the middle of this year. It is the first large-scale solar facility to enter NOA Group’s aggregator portfolio.
PNE Group said it will continue to support the project through one of its subsidiary companies, WKN Windcurrent, and has said that the project size could be extended. The group said its project pipeline currently comprises around 4 GW/GWp in South Africa.
Popular content
“South Africa is an exciting market,” said PNE CEO Markus Lesser. “With NOA, we have a strong partner with whom we are one step closer to a secure power supply through clean energy.”
South Africa’s Free State province is a hotspot for solar development in the country. Other projects recently announced in the region include solar plants operated by data-center specialists Teraco and Africa Data Centres.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.