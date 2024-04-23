Trina Solar claims 740 W output for TOPCon PV module

Trina Solar said its n-type i-TOPCon solar module for applications in large-scale PV projects reached an output of 740.6 W. Germany's TÜV SUD has confirmed the results.

The company said the result is a new world record for TOPCon solar modules and a groundbreaking achievement of its State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology.

“From the release of i-TOPCon Advanced technology and mass production of 700 W+ modules last year, to the upgrading of Vertex N modules to 720 W and their application globally, and now with the lab power of 210+N i-TOPCon modules exceeding 740W, Trina Solar remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver exceptional value to customers,” the company stated, without providing more technical details.



Yifeng Chen, Trina Solar technical leader and associate vice president of technology, recently told pv magazine that the efficiency of i-TOPCon cells is expected to exceed 27% in mass production with the application of front-side full passivation contact cell technology.

Huasun announced in November it achieved an output of 750.54 W for its Himalaya G12-132 heterojunction (HJT) solar module. TÜV SUD also confirmed these results.