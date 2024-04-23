The Hydrogen Stream: Denmark may produce green hydrogen from wind

Orlen will use a recent grant from the European Commission to build 16 hydrogen refueling stations in Poland and establish a green hydrogen production facility. The Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer said that it has received half of the total grants exceeding €120 million ($128.5 million) allocated to hydrogen refueling infrastructure projects, marking a significant milestone as the largest grant ever awarded under the Connecting Europe Facility to support the hydrogen economy.
Salzgitter AG and Uniper SE have agreed to supply and purchase green hydrogen. They said it will be produced in a large-scale electrolysis plant planned by Uniper, which is scheduled to be commissioned in Wilhelmshaven in 2028. The green hydrogen will be required for the S Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking program.
SKW Piesteritz and Uniper have also agreed to collaborate on the supply, production, and logistics of ammonia and hydrogen derivatives. The agreement calls for SKW Piesteritz to supply sustainably produced ammonia, while SKW Piesteritz will supply green or blue ammonia in the medium to long term. Uniper said the two companies will also collaborate closely on imports.
