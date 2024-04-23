The Hydrogen Stream: Denmark may produce green hydrogen from wind

Denmark has launched a procurement process for new offshore wind farms in six sites to build at least 6 GW of capacity, with the potential for further expansion. The Danish government said that this could “mean green electricity corresponding to the consumption of more than 10 million Danish and European households, although the green electricity could also be used for hydrogen or other power-to-X products to replace fossil fuels.” The initiative, announced by the Danish Energy Agency, aims to substantially expand offshore wind capacity, with specific targets set for different regions. It said it plans a minimum of 3 GW in the North Sea I, a minimum of 1 GW in Kattegat, a minimum of 1 GW in Kriegers Flak II, and 0.8 GW to 1.2 GW in Hesselø.

Orlen will use a recent grant from the European Commission to build 16 hydrogen refueling stations in Poland and establish a green hydrogen production facility. The Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer said that it has received half of the total grants exceeding €120 million ($128.5 million) allocated to hydrogen refueling infrastructure projects, marking a significant milestone as the largest grant ever awarded under the Connecting Europe Facility to support the hydrogen economy.

Lhyfe has launched the inaugural Green Hydrogen Marketplace on its online platform, facilitating collaboration between buyers with their own hydrogen transport solutions and producers to expand green hydrogen supplies across Europe. The platform, currently in its initial phase, allows interested users to register, and commercially negotiated terms are exclusively shared between sellers and buyers. The marketplace, which already boasts approximately 10 partners, including other green hydrogen producers, is offering its first version for free.

NGK has secured an order from BSES, a subsidiary of German chemical manufacturer BASF, for NAS Batteries to power a large-scale green hydrogen production project by German hydrogen producer HH2E. NGK said the batteries, with a maximum output of 18 MW and a capacity of 104.4 MWh, will be charged with electricity from renewable sources and supply power to the electrolyzer. The order, which is the first delivery batch for the project, includes over 72 container-type NAS batteries, with negotiations ongoing for subsequent deliveries. Popular content

Salzgitter AG and Uniper SE have agreed to supply and purchase green hydrogen. They said it will be produced in a large-scale electrolysis plant planned by Uniper, which is scheduled to be commissioned in Wilhelmshaven in 2028. The green hydrogen will be required for the S Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking program.

SKW Piesteritz and Uniper have also agreed to collaborate on the supply, production, and logistics of ammonia and hydrogen derivatives. The agreement calls for SKW Piesteritz to supply sustainably produced ammonia, while SKW Piesteritz will supply green or blue ammonia in the medium to long term. Uniper said the two companies will also collaborate closely on imports.