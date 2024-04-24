French module makers request permits to build GW-scale panel factories

From pv magazine France
French PV module manufacturers Carbon and Holosolis said this week that they have both filed requests for construction permits to build 5 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facilities in France.
The two companies are expected to invest more than €600 million ($641.3 million) each. These amounts are why they had to submit their plans to the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) for approval.
Carbon plans to build its factory in Fos-sur-Mer, in Bouches-du-Rhône department, southern France. The local prefecture will base its decision on the public inquiry, which should open in the summer. A preliminary consultation was held from Sept. 11 to Oct. 30, 2023. The CNDP plans to open a public inquiry in the summer of 2024.
Holosolis filed for a building permit on April 12.
“By mid-2026, the production of photovoltaic panels and cells will start, with ultimately more than 10 million panels produced in France to serve our country and Europe,” said Holosolis CEO Jacob Boom-Wichers.
Holosolis plans to build its facility in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, northwestern France.
The French Ministry of the Economy and 29 entities signed a “Solar Pact” in early April. In this letter of intent, they vowed to purchase more French solar panels.
