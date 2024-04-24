Azerbaijan announces first solar auction

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy has announced an auction for a 100 MW solar plant in Gobustan district, eastern Azerbaijan.

The auction will be held in two stages. Companies that wish to participate in the first phase, which will determine project eligibility, can request a qualification eligibility document from the ministry after April 30.

The eligibility document will be submitted to companies that apply starting from May 7. They will be asked to submit information between June 14 and July 12.

Azerbaijan’s first renewables auction comes as it works to increase its renewables capacity to at least 30% by 2030. The national capital, Baku, is set to host the COP 29 climate change conference in November.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said the Azerbaijani government has undertaken reforms, developed strategies, and implemented legislation to attract green private-sector finance.

Popular content

“Azerbaijan’s decision to introduce renewables auctions is a big step towards a more diversified and sustainable energy sector,” said Aida Sitdikova, head of energy for Eurasia, the Middle East and Africa under the EBRD’s Sustainable Infrastructure Group.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Azerbaijan had deployed 282 MW of solar by the end of 2023.

In October 2023, Abu-Dhabi based utility Masdar signed contracts to develop three solar and onshore wind projects in Azerbaijan, with a total capacity of 1 GW.