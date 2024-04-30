Disneyland Paris completes 36 MW solar carport

From pv magazine France

Urbasolar has commissioned the last section of a 36.1 MW solar carport at Disneyland Paris. The plant covers 11,200 parking spaces across 20 hectares, making it the largest photovoltaic carport in Europe, according to the French solar developer.

An Urbasolar spokesperson told pv magazine France that the installation will operate for 30 years. All of the electricity will be sold to unspecified entities, without any self-consumption.

The project, launched in 2020, was carried out under a co-investment partnership between Urbasolar and Disneyland Paris. The approximately 82,000 solar panels have been deployed in parking spaces for light vehicles, “but also motorhomes and tourist buses.”

Disney has not yet provided any feedback to pv magazine France on the electricity resale business model. Urbasolar switched on the project's first 17 MW unit in April 2022.