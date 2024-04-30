Catalonia sets guidelines for agrivoltaics

From pv magazine Spain
The Department of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda (DACC) of the autonomous region of Catalonia in Spain has released new guidelines for the deployment of agrivoltaic facilities. This is the first official definition of agrivoltaics in Spain, but there is still no national consensus to define it, like in Germany, France and Italy.
“Agrivoltaics is a hybrid system that combines agriculture and electricity in the same area,” said the DACC, which establishes general criteria and specific criteria related to land use, crop yields, and the different types of mounting systems that these facilities must have.
Popular content
The new provisions state that it is mandatory to maintain agricultural activity while generating power. Specifically, it must be ensured that the agricultural crop yield on the total project area after the construction of the agrivoltaic installation remains at least 60% of the total yield. By comparison, this percentage in France stands at 90% and in Germany at approximately 70%.
pv magazine
The May edition of pv magazine, out next week, examines global polysilicon oversupply and tightening finance in China, looks at the burgeoning solar glass industry in the US, updates readers on the latest perovskite progress, and considers how to develop PV when the bullets are flying. All this plus features from Turkey, Italy, Azerbaijan, and more.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.