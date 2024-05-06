Mauritius seeking consultants for 15 MW solar array

The Central Electricity Board of Mauritius has kicked off a tender for consultants to assist with the implementation of a 15 MW solar farm.
The consultants will act as independent engineers on the project. International consultancy firms and Mauritian entities are invited to apply.
Full details are available upon request from the Central Electricity Board’s website. The deadline for applications, which must be submitted by post, is May 22.
Mauritius had deployed 108 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.
Within the last year, work has also begun on a 30 MW floating solar plant and 100 MW of solar plus storage in the country.
