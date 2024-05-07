Sonnenkraft unveils 400 W TOPCon panel for terracotta red rooftops

From pv magazine Germany

Austrian PV module provider Sonnenkraft has made a new glass-glass panel designed for integration into red tile rooftops. The “made in Austria” module can be integrated into rooftops or building facades with its terracotta red color.

“The panel can also be used in those buildings where official requirements prevent the use of conventional modules,” the company said in a statement.

The HC Alpin terracotta module is based on 108 half-cut monocrystalline tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells. It measures 1,748 mm x 1,143 mm x 40 mm and weighs 26.0 kg.

The 400 W product has a power conversion efficiency of 20.02%. Its open-circuit voltage is 38.50 V and the short-circuit current is 13.96 A. It can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V.

It features a temperature coefficient is -0.32% per degree Celsius and has low encapsulation losses, according to the manufacturer. It comes with a 15-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty.

“It ensures that monument protection and sustainable energy production go hand in hand,” said Peter Prasser, managing director of Sonnenkraft. “The terracotta module is also the perfect solution for design-savvy customers with red-tiled roofs.”