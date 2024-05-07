Switzerland records 600 MW of subsidized PV projects in Q1

In March alone, 6,112 installations were registered for subsidies with Swiss government agency Pronovo, equal to 197 MW of capacity. The numbers were driven by an increase in large systems above 100 kW, while applications for small systems with less than 100 kW of capacity stagnated during the first quarter.
The Swiss Federal Office of Energy also recorded an increase in installations of PV systems on the facades of buildings. During the first three months of 2024, Pronovo received 484 registrations with a total capacity of 6.7 MW.
Switzerland installed more than 1.5 GW of PV in 2023.
