PV plant based on 5B’s modular solar tech goes online in Australia

Aggreko, a UK mobile power solutions specialist, has commissioned a new 4.4 MW solar project to supply renewable power to Northern Star Resources’ Porphyry gold mine in Australia under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

The Porphyry project features deployable Maverick technology from Australian modular solar manufacturer 5B and two Aggreko Y.Cube battery energy storage systems totaling 2 MW/1 MWh.

The Maverick system is a ground-mounted solar array of up to 90 PV panels mounted on specially designed frames that can be unfolded and installed at speed. The modules are oriented in a concertina shape at a 10-degree tilt and are electrically configured for rapid installation.

The project in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, has been integrated with a 5 MW diesel power station owned by Aggreko. The combined project is the company’s second thermal renewable hybrid power station in the region.

Under the long-term PPA, the project will operate for up to 20 years. Aggreko Managing Director for the Asia Pacific George Whyte said that the venture was commissioned in February 2024. The project will ensure long-term renewable power supplies as part of the Northern Star Resources’ Carosue Dam Operations in Western Australia.

Carosue Dam Operations General Manager John Albrecht said the PV array will provide a “cost-effective solution that can be scaled up and down as needed throughout our mine’s operational life cycle.” Carosue Dam Operations includes the Carosue Dam Project, the Porphyry Project and the Deep South Project, which are primarily located in Western Australia.

Author: Tamsin Paternoster