French solar module maker Recom Sillia to be liquidated

From pv magazine France

French PV module manufacturer Recom Sillia was placed in liquidation on April 12, following a decision by the Saint-Brieuc commercial court.

The company had filed for insolvency in December 2023. It operated a solar module factory in Lannion, Brittany, northern France.

The 32 employees, who already received their letter of dismissal, could benefit from a procedure “allowing them accelerated relocation”, according to the local press.

Recom acquired French PV manufacturer Sillia VL in July 2017. Sillia had acquired the solar module factory in Lannion from German conglomerate Bosch in 2014. At the time, the factory had a capacity of 150 MW.

Popular content

“In total, Europe has officially lost 3.07 GW of module production capacity since the fall, due to bankruptcies or cessation of production,” said the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC).

The council listed all the companies that have gone out of business in recent months: Switzerland's Flisom (55 MW), Austria's Energetica (250 MW), Netherlands' Exasun (125 MW), Germany's Envelon (80 MW), Meyer Burger (1,400 MW) and Solarwatt (300 MW), as well as France-based Systovi (80 MW).

“It's not good to be right in our predictions when it comes to this type of news, and we at ESMC are of course disappointed that policymakers have not acted on our warnings and our suggestions for implementing emergency measures,” it added.