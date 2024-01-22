Exasun files for insolvency

Dutch BIPV panel producer Exasun has announced that it has filed for insolvency.
The company said it secured an unspecified amount of funds last year from the Netherlands' National Growth Fund (NGF), in partnership with Dutch consortium SolarNL.
“Despite this subsidy, the persistent bottom prices of Chinese solar panels make it difficult to realize these plans,” it said.
The company currently employs 24 people and operates a factory in The Hague. In 2015, Exasun launched commercial operations with its first pilot production line for black glass modules at the manufacturing facility, as it secured funds in 2012.
“We are deeply saddened by this news and express our condolences to Exasun,” the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) said in a statement. “We are aware that many of our member companies are counting the weeks remaining for survival under the current market conditions. We are actively pursuing the European Commission and the Member States to adopt emergency measures to address these challenges.”
