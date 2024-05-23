Golf courses consume more land than PV in Germany

From pv magazine Germany
A surprising map of Germany is currently making the rounds on the internet. Published by X (formerly Twitter) user Christian Victor, the map shows the country's land consumption based on different types of surface uses.
In addition to large areas for livestock feed, forests and plant-based crops, there are many other smaller areas, some of which are even surprisingly small. Golf courses and open-cast mines, for example, currently use more space than solar parks and wind energy systems combined. The areas currently covered by large-scale photovoltaics correspond approximately to the area in which Christmas trees are grown in Germany and are smaller than those devoted to golf courses.
Popular content
Victor said he will submit the exact list of sources at an unspecified later stage, but noted that most of the data comes from German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) and the Federal Environment Agency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.