Golf courses consume more land than PV in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

A surprising map of Germany is currently making the rounds on the internet. Published by X (formerly Twitter) user Christian Victor, the map shows the country's land consumption based on different types of surface uses.

In addition to large areas for livestock feed, forests and plant-based crops, there are many other smaller areas, some of which are even surprisingly small. Golf courses and open-cast mines, for example, currently use more space than solar parks and wind energy systems combined. The areas currently covered by large-scale photovoltaics correspond approximately to the area in which Christmas trees are grown in Germany and are smaller than those devoted to golf courses.

Victor said he will submit the exact list of sources at an unspecified later stage, but noted that most of the data comes from German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) and the Federal Environment Agency.