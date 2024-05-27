Tender opens for 15 MW ground-mounted solar plant in Uganda

TotalEnergies Uganda is accepting expressions of interest from companies for an EPC contract in relation to a 15 MW ground-mounted solar plant near Lake Albert, western Uganda.
The solar plant is a turnkey installation that will support future oil production via the Tilenga Project. TotalEnergies Uganda is serving as the project lead on the development of six oil fields in the Lake Albert region.
Interested contractors must submit email requests for pre-qualification questionnaires by June 7. To receive questionnaires, applicants must meet a set of minimum requirements, which are listed in full on the tender document.
Uganda deployed 95 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Earlier this year, Uganda’s Ministry of Water and Environment launched a consultancy tender for the Electricity Access Scale-up Project, a five-year initiative to build 40 solar supply packages across Uganda.
