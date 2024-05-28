Australia’s largest PV project moves forward

From pv magazine Australia

Renewable energy and storage developer Genex has named London-headquartered Arup as owners’ engineer for the 775 MW first stage of the Bulli Creek solar and battery storage project in southeastern Queensland.

Genex and its partner, J-Power – one of Japan’s largest energy utilities – are working toward a final investment decision on the project, which is being developed about 150 kilometers southwest of Toowoomba, Queensland, by the second half of 2024.

The development rights for Bulli Creek extend to 2 GW of solar capacity, with the project’s planning, environmental and heritage approvals already secured.

The original plan was to prioritize the delivery of a standalone battery energy storage system, but the initial stage of the project will now comprise up to 775 MW of solar capacity, as Genex has landed a long-term off-take deal with Fortescue.

Genex said the deal with Fortescue could provide the foundation for a minimum 450 MW solar project, and a potential 775 MW first stage solar project, which would make it the biggest in the National Electricity Market.

Sydney-based Genex said the initial solar farm stage will be followed by a battery energy storage system of up to 400 MW/1,600 MWh of capacity, with the potential for further solar and/or energy storage stages to follow up to the full 2 GW of capacity at the project site.

Canada-based PCL Construction has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the first stage of the project with first energy production targeted in 2026.