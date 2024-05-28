Baywa re switches on 54 MW agrivoltaic site in Spain

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Baywa re has commissioned a 54 MW agrivoltaic solar park in Alhendín, Andalusia, southern Spain.

The company said that around 10% of the plant area will be devoted to agricultural activities. The distance between the solar module rows is big enough to ensure that agricultural machines such as combine harvesters can drive through.

By spring 2025, Baywa re will implement a biodiversity concept developed by the Universidad de Córdoba and the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid across the entire site. It will host wildflower species, shelters for wild animals, ponds for amphibians, bird baths, nesting boxes, and breeding places to protect endangered Lesser kestrel birds.

The company and the two universities will continuously monitor and evaluate the performance of the agrivoltaic facility, while implementing a range of biodiversity concepts. Baywa re said it also wants to hold workshops with local interest groups in the solar park and facilitate school visits.

Popular content

Baywa re said it expects an annual yield of 96.8 GWh from the solar project. Danish window manufacturer Velux will buy most of the electricity generated by the solar facility under a long-term PPA.

The contract also includes the supply of electricity from a second solar park that the Munich-based company is currently building near Seville. This plant has an output of 60 MW and i expected to go into operation over the course of next year. However, official approval is still pending.

“The completion of the Alhendín solar park and the connection to the Spanish power grid enables Velux to achieve its green energy supply goals,” said Kim Jonas, energy and climate director for Velux. “The project, which is focused on agricultural use and biodiversity, fits perfectly with our intention to promote climate protection and the improvement of biological diversity.”