Angola inaugurates 25.3 MW solar park 

Angola’s Ministry of Energy and Water has inaugurated a 25.3 MW solar park in Moxico province. Portugal’s MCA, in consortium with US-based Sun Africa, built the Luena Photovoltaic Park in eastern Angola. The €37 million ($39.9 million) project features around 44,000 solar panels and will supply electricity to almost 60,000 people. The solar park is the fourth of seven such installations that MCA is building for the Angolan government. All seven are expected to be operational by the end of this year, with a total capacity of 370 MW. The first solar project was completed in August 2022.

The installations are part of the Energia Angola 2025 plan, which aims to diversify the country’s energy mix to ensure that around 77% of the rural population has access to electricity.

According to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Angola had 310 MW of deployed solar at the end of last year, up from 285 MW in 2022.

Last year, Angola's Ministry of Finance secured €1.29 billion to finance the construction of 48 hybrid PV systems across six Angolan provinces. MCA is managing and building the projects.