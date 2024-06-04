Key takeaways from Lisbon Energy Summit 2024

Portuguese Environment Minister Maria da Graça Carvalho, who took office in April 2024, opened the Lisbon Energy Summit with an update on the government's next strategic steps in renewable energy. She announced a €140 million ($152 million) auction for green hydrogen and biomethane, covering investment over the next 10 years. However, she also revealed plans to reduce the previous government's target of 10 GW of offshore wind in 10 years.

“We want to support the development of this technology, but not to an extent that is prohibitively expensive,” said da Graca Carvalho. She did not comment on the Portuguese government's solar or storage strategy.