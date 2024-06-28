Researchers discover method to help perovskite solar cells self-heal

From pv magazine Australia

Fifteen researchers from Monash University, the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and the City University of Hong Kong claim to have made a breakthrough to improve the reliability and efficiency of perovskite solar cells (PSC).

A new paper in Nature, “Water and heat activated dynamic passivation for perovskite photovoltaics,” reveals a novel strategy to enhance the stability and performance of PSCs through a mechanism described as “self-healing.”

Study co-author and Monash University Research Director Professor Udo Bach said the work addresses critical issues related to defect passivation in perovskites that have hindered widespread adoption of the promising technology.

“Our slow-release strategy represents a significant advancement in the field of perovskite photovoltaics. By slowly releasing the passivating agents into our perovskite material, we have been able to produce solar cells not only with enhanced performance but also extended long-term stability under real-world conditions.”

The innovating agent the researchers developed dynamically heals the perovskite layer when exposed to environmental stressors such as moisture and heat, ensuring sustained device performance and longevity.

“This breakthrough could pave a way for more reliable and efficient perovskite solar cells contributing to the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions,” Bach said.

Highly efficient, lightweight, and cheap, perovskite solar cells are expected to play a leading role in the future of solar energy production. Making them more durable and understanding how to produce them on a larger scale is now a focus of global research.