Udinese Calcio builds 1.1 MW PV system on stadium in Italy

Italian Serie A football club Udinese Calcio and clean energy company Bluenergy Group have started constructing a 1.1 MW PV system on the Friuli stadium in Udine, northern Italy.
The PV installation will feature 2,400 solar panels and should be finalized by October, a Bluenergy Group spokesperson told pv magazine. “We have not yet made a decision on a possible integration of the plant with a 330 kW battery storage system.”
Alessandro Venanzi, the deputy mayor of Udine, said that the region has invested significant resources into photovoltaic and renewable energy.
“Initiatives like this must be encouraged, not just in words,” added Venanzi. “The region is proud to be the main sponsor of Udinese, to participate in a tangible way in what is an excellence of our territory.”
Bluenergy CEO Alberta Gervasio previously told pv magazine that summer matches and concerts scheduled will continue without interference.
The world's largest photovoltaic system on a football stadium is a 4.2 MW project on the roof of the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Nef Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. There is also a 2.5 MW array on the roof of the National Stadium Mane Garrincha in Brasilia, Brazil. The world's third-largest stadium project is a 2.4 MW rooftop solar array on the Europa-Park stadium in Freiburg, Germany.
