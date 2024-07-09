Gautam Solar files design patent for PV panel packaging

From pv magazine India

Gautam Solar has filed a patent design registration for its packaging pallet aimed at safely storing and transporting solar panels. The company said the pallet can be used to transport its 144-cell mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels.

The pallet includes a sturdy wooden base separator to securely hold each panel in place, minimizing the risk of damage during transit. It is designed for canter trucks and maximizes space efficiency.

“The problem of solar panel breakage and formation of micro-cracks during transportation is quite serious. This problem, which is exacerbated by potholes and bumps on roads, not only causes problems for manufacturers who have to supply replacement panels but also leads to project delays for the developer,” said Gautam Mohanka, the CEO of Gautam Solar. “To counter this, our team has worked diligently to develop a solution that not only meets the industry’s storage and transportation needs but also enhances the overall efficiency and safety of solar panel logistics.”

The pallet's robust design safeguards panels from physical damage and shock, minimizing replacement risks.

Gautam Solar said it is expanding its solar module capacity to 2.5 GWp this year and aims for 5 GWp by the fiscal 2025-26 period.