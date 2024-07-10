Italy’s regional authorities approve 3.358 MW of PV in H1

From pv magazine Italy
The regional governments of Italy approved 3,358 MW of solar projects in the first six months of this year, according to data collected by pv magazine Italy.
Sicily authorized the most solar capacity at 1,011 MW, followed by Puglia with 602.4 MW and Lazio with 362.6 MW. Puglia led in the number of authorizations, with 94 between single authorizations (AU) and simplified authorization procedures (PAS), followed by Basilicata with 51 and Emilia-Romagna with 43.
The data shows that the number of authorizations does not directly correlate with the power of the plants. Puglia is the only region where the number of concessions matches its ranking in power, leading in authorizations and second in power.
Umbria issued three unique authorizations with no PAS for a total of 16.3 MW, while Molise issued six authorizations for 17 MW. Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Tuscany each authorized eight plants, accounting for 32.8 MW and 38.2 MW, respectively. Liguria, Trentino-Alto Adige, and Valle d'Aosta did not authorize any PV projects in the first half of this year.
The data reveals that some regions authorized more through PAS. Puglia leads with 379 MW authorized and 89 PAS, followed by Campania with 174.5 MW and 33 PAS. Emilia-Romagna is third with 152.38 MW and 37 PAS.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.