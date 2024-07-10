Italy’s regional authorities approve 3.358 MW of PV in H1

Italy’s regional governments approved 3.358 MW of solar in the first half of this year, with Sicily leading by approving around one-third of the total new capacity.

Image: pv magazine

From pv magazine Italy

The regional governments of Italy approved 3,358 MW of solar projects in the first six months of this year, according to data collected by pv magazine Italy.

Sicily authorized the most solar capacity at 1,011 MW, followed by Puglia with 602.4 MW and Lazio with 362.6 MW. Puglia led in the number of authorizations, with 94 between single authorizations (AU) and simplified authorization procedures (PAS), followed by Basilicata with 51 and Emilia-Romagna with 43.

 

Fotovoltaico autorizzato
Image: pv magazine Italia

The data shows that the number of authorizations does not directly correlate with the power of the plants. Puglia is the only region where the number of concessions matches its ranking in power, leading in authorizations and second in power.

Umbria issued three unique authorizations with no PAS for a total of 16.3 MW, while Molise issued six authorizations for 17 MW. Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Tuscany each authorized eight plants, accounting for 32.8 MW and 38.2 MW, respectively. Liguria, Trentino-Alto Adige, and Valle d'Aosta did not authorize any PV projects in the first half of this year.

Fotovoltaico autorizzato PAS
Image: pv magazine Italia

The data reveals that some regions authorized more through PAS. Puglia leads with 379 MW authorized and 89 PAS, followed by Campania with 174.5 MW and 33 PAS. Emilia-Romagna is third with 152.38 MW and 37 PAS.

