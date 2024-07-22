German startup offers self-adhesive film for glare-free PV modules

From pv magazine Germany

The glare effect of solar panels often causes disputes between neighbors. At airports, traffic routes, and nature reserves, PV modules must meet specific requirements, usually achieved with an anti-reflective coating. However, Germany-based Phytonics says this coating only increases module yield and doesn't prevent glare.

Phytonics claims to have developed a self-adhesive film that reduces glare to the necessary extent. The film has special, bionic microstructures that efficiently couple shallow light, making the modules glare-free and increasing performance during off-peak times.

Phytonics says the film uses materials proven for long-term stability in outdoor use. It is resistant to UV radiation, moisture, heat, and hail. The film is available directly from the company in rolls or sheets for €70 ($76.20) per module sheet, with future pricing depending on various factors.

Phytonics says the self-adhesive film can be used for both new and existing PV systems. It says it sees great demand for its flexible anti-glare solution, which extends across all photovoltaic segments.

“We receive inquiries every day – often due to neighborhood disputes, but also regularly from project developers of PV systems near highways and airports,” says Ruben Hünig, CEO of Phytonics.

The film provides a simple solution against critical glare effects without re-orienting the modules or implementing complex visual protection measures. It is already in use. In Switzerland, for example, it has been applied to modules on a house where the PV system was blinding the neighbor. It will also soon be used in a roof system at a supermarket in Germany, where the building permit required glare-free solar modules.