Q-Sun Solar, Bakarat Investment to build 10 GW solar panel factory in Oman

China-based solar manufacturer Q-Sun Solar has signed an agreement with Oman’s renewable investment entity Bakarat Investment to jointly establish a 10 GW solar module factory in the country with an investment of around $200 million.

The facility, located in the Sohar Free Trade Zone, should have a capacity of 8 GW for modules and 2 GW for cells. It will produce both TOPCON and heterojunction (HJT) panels.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chuzhou City, Anhui Province, Q-Sun Solar operates branches in the US, Germany, Singapore, and other countries, with products sold in over 50 nations.

Bakarat Investment, a leader in Oman’s renewable energy sector, boasts extensive expertise and robust project management capabilities. Its investments span from renewable energy to advanced medical laboratories and youth education programs.

“This deep collaboration with Q-Sun Solar marks a significant milestone for Oman’s renewable energy sector,” said Ahmed bin Saud Al Salmi, chief executive officer of Bakarat Investment. “The project demonstrates our commitment to introducing cutting-edge technology, supporting the ‘2040 Vision’ through tangible actions, and fostering economic growth through job creation and technological advancement.”

“Our investment in Oman underscores our determination and commitment to advancing the global photovoltaic industry through innovation and strategic partnerships,” stated Qin Wenming, chairman of Q-Sun Solar. “This collaboration with Bakarat Investment not only supports Oman’s renewable energy transition goals but also represents a key part of our strategic plan for sustainable energy development in the Middle East and beyond. We hope this partnership will position Oman on the global renewable energy stage, driving a new energy landscape in the Middle East and supporting the global zero-carbon mission.”

In late June, Shenzhen-listed Chinese solar cell manufacturer Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology signed an agreement with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to build a 10 GW cell manufacturing facility in Oman. The total investment for the project is approximately CNY 5.078 billion ($699.4 million). Drinda's wholly-owned subsidiary, JTPV – a major independent cell supplier listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange – will build the factory. This is Drinda and JTPV's first publicly announced overseas investment project.