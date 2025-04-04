European Solar Manufacturing Council urges Borussia Dortmund not to use JA Solar modules

From pv magazine Germany
Borussia Dortmund (BVB) recently announced plans to equip the roof of its stadium, Signal Iduna Park, with the world's largest photovoltaic system. The club is collaborating with RWE and Chinese manufacturer JA Solar, which will supply 11,000 full-black modules.
The announcement has drawn criticism from Carsten Rohr, co-chairman of the ESMC and a Dortmund native. In an open letter, Rohr urges Borussia Dortmund CEO Carsten Cramer to sever ties with JA Solar.
“Over the past 15 years, China has destroyed a significant portion of German and European solar production through unfair practices – including massive state subsidies and the exploitation of labor and the environment,” the letter states. “This is particularly evident in the company you have now chosen: JA Solar. This company was banned from the US market by the US authorities due to its links to forced labor in the Xinjiang region.”
Rohr said that by partnering with JA Solar, Borussia Dortmund risks aligning with a company allegedly involved in practices that contradict the club's values of fairness, integrity, and respect for human dignity – “values that characterize Borussia Dortmund … BVB would have done well to choose a European partner and cooperate with the European solar industry.”
In 2024, Borussia Dortmund faced criticism for another partner choice, with many fans strongly opposing the club's sponsorship agreement with defense company Rheinmetall.
