Rooftop PV systems explode in several parts of Beirut

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) has reported that solar panels and walkie-talkies used by the Hezbollah militant group exploded on Wednesday, following a wave of pager explosions the day before.
The agency reported explosions of rooftop solar systems in several parts of Beirut, but did not provide additional details. It is still unclear whether the blasts were caused by explosives hidden in the panels or some other form of external attack.
In the second wave of explosions, numerous Hezbollah members and civilians were injured by exploding walkie-talkies. The first wave of blasts, which involved pagers, occurred a day earlier.
Reuters, citing the Lebanese health ministry, reported that the second series of explosions resulted in 20 deaths and more than 450 injuries, while the first wave killed 12 people, including two children, and injured nearly 3,000.
Israel has not commented on the explosions, but has said that a “new era” of its cross-border conflict with Hezbollah had begun.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.