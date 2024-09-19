Rooftop PV systems explode in several parts of Beirut

A number of solar arrays were reportedly involved in a second wave of electronic-device explosions across Lebanon yesterday, resulting in numerous injuries and deaths. On Tuesday, an initial series of blasts triggered by pagers targeted members of the Hezbollah militant group, but also affected civilians.

War-damaged buildings in Beirut

Image: Vyacheslav Argenberg, Wikimedia Commons

Share

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) has reported that solar panels and walkie-talkies used by the Hezbollah militant group exploded on Wednesday, following a wave of pager explosions the day before.

The agency reported explosions of rooftop solar systems in several parts of Beirut, but did not provide additional details. It is still unclear whether the blasts were caused by explosives hidden in the panels or some other form of external attack.

In the second wave of explosions, numerous Hezbollah members and civilians were injured by exploding walkie-talkies. The first wave of blasts, which involved pagers, occurred a day earlier.

Reuters, citing the Lebanese health ministry, reported that the second series of explosions resulted in 20 deaths and more than 450 injuries, while the first wave killed 12 people, including two children, and injured nearly 3,000.

Israel has not commented on the explosions, but has said that a “new era” of its cross-border conflict with Hezbollah had begun.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

End of the line for a U.S. solar giant
17 September 2024 SunPower, one of the largest, oldest, and most influential solar businesses in the United States, has closed its doors. Residential solar installers i...