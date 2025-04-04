India installs 18.5 GW of utility-scale solar in 2024

From pv magazine India

India installed 18.5 GW of utility-scale solar and 4.59 GW of rooftop solar in 2024, according to JMK Research & Analytics' Annual India Solar Report Card for calendar year 2024.

Rajasthan led annual solar installations with 7.5 GW, followed by Gujarat at 5.1 GW and Tamil Nadu at 1.4 GW.

JMK Research said India will add 22.8 GW of utility-scale solar and 5.8 GW of rooftop/onsite solar in 2025.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, India had 79.2 GW of commissioned utility-scale solar capacity, with 71.8 GW more in the pipeline following completed auctions.

Waaree Energies led module shipments in India in 2024, holding a 14.1% market share, followed by Jinko (10.5%) and Longi (10.3%). Chinese and international PV module shipments dropped due to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) order, which took effect on April 1, 2024.

The policy limits government-backed projects to modules and manufacturers on the government-approved ALMM list to protect the domestic industry and ensure quality.

Adani led PV module exports, followed by Waaree and First Solar. First Solar exported 67% of its total India production in 2024.

Sungrow topped inverter supplies in India with a 32.5% market share, while Sineng contributed 14.6%, and TBEA and Fimer each held 13.6%.

Adani, ReNew, and O2 Power led in utility-scale solar project development under PPAs for Discoms. Adani developed 23.1% of the 10.9 GW of Discom PPA projects commissioned in 2024.

Amplus, Brookfield, and Tata Power led the development of open-access solar capacity in 2024.

Jakson Green, Tata Power, and Sterling & Wilson were the top third-party EPC contractors for utility-scale solar projects.

In rooftop solar projects, Tata Power Solar, Mahindra Solarize, and Amplus led development.